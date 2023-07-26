Urgent action needed to protect mangroves: PRF

[Source: Supplied]

Leachate and overflow of waste materials in our mangroves have become a major concern.

This is the message from Pacific Recycling Foundation founder Amitesh Deo on International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, which is celebrated today.

Deo says we need to act with urgency and some seriousness to preserve and protect the remaining mangrove forests.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

According to the PRF founder, there are dumpsites which are located close to the sea, and our mangroves are in great danger due to the increasing levels of waste materials that dumpsites are not equipped to deal with.

He adds another area that needs great attention are those people who reside near waterfront areas, particularly in informal settlements, who are not part of any proper waste management system.

Deo says proper waste management, in particular recycling initiatives, is critical and needs to be given importance for a healthy mangrove ecosystem.

He says PRF would also like to mark International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem by saluting the efforts of Collection Pillars of Recycling for their integral role in keeping our environment clean and increasing the longevity of dumpsites.