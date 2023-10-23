UN Human Rights Office reiterates commitment to Fiji in recent meeting

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Regional Office for the Pacific of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has once again affirmed its dedication to supporting Fiji.

This reaffirmation came during a meeting held over the weekend between Lenora Qereqeretabua, the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Heike Alefsen, the Regional Representative of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The discussions primarily focused on potential avenues of cooperation in anticipation of two significant events: the UN High-Level gathering scheduled for December 10 to 12, 2023, in Geneva, and the upcoming OHCHR Pacific event slated for the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders Meeting, set to take place next month in the Cook Islands.

Qereqeretabua expressed her appreciation for the invaluable work carried out by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Fiji.

She also restated the firm commitment of the Fijian government to enhancing their collaborative efforts.

The Assistant Minister highlighted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to maintain a close working relationship with OHCHR.

Initiatives like the Human Rights 75 initiative are indicative of their commitment to nurturing enduring partnerships that promote freedom, equality, and justice for all, all while upholding the universal tenets of democracy and good governance.

Alefsen pointed out that the Human Rights 75 initiative presents an opportunity for all stakeholders, notably states, to pledge their commitment to tangible human rights actions in the Pacific.

Such actions may encompass policy changes, legislative enhancements, institutional strengthening, and other measures aimed at bolstering human rights protection for all individuals.

The mission of the UN Human Rights Office is to champion the protection of human rights for all, thereby enabling individuals to exercise their rights fully.