UK reaffirms climate support for Fiji and Pacific

Climate adaptation remains a key priority for the United Kingdom, with continued support pledged to Fiji and other Pacific Island nations facing the impacts of climate change.

The British High Commission to Fiji Kanbar Hossein-Bor says Fiji, like the rest of the Pacific, is on the front line of the climate crisis, and the UK is committed to helping partners respond to the growing threat.

Over the past five years, the UK has pledged more than $33 billion FJD globally towards climate finance.

The support extends to Fiji through initiatives focused on renewable energy development and the protection of vital ecosystems.

“We are looking at what more we can be doing in the areas of renewable energy, but also supporting those precious wetlands, including places like coral reefs.”

Hossein- Bor also highlighted ongoing engagement with communities across the country.

Recent visits have included Rotuma, Kadavu, Bau, Labasa, Savusavu, and the upper Navua River basin, with more locations expected to be added.

He also reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to strengthening cooperation on climate resilience.

