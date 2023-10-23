Two sentenced for rape and murder

The Lautoka High Court

The Lautoka High Court has sentenced two men for a series of grave offenses including murder, rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft.

The incidents took place on March 22, 2020 in Sigatoka.

The first offender who was absent during sentencing has been sentenced to 13 years with a non-parole period of 11 years.

He was convicted of rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft.

The second offender was found guilty of murder and two counts of aggravated robbery and two of aggravated burglary and theft.

He has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 12 years to be served before any consideration of pardon.

High Court judge Justice Aruna Aluthge identified the first accused as the mastermind behind the operation.

He not only deviated from the plan to rob the deceased’s house but also committed a heinous act of rape.

The judge states that the victim impact statement presented in court highlighted the severe trauma inflicted on the victims and the emotional suffering caused by the loss of a partner.

The crimes unfolded as the two offenders forcibly entered the victims’ residence.

The first offender subjected the elderly deceased to a brutal assault, resulting in his tragic demise.

Simultaneously, he committed a horrifying rape on a woman, another resident while the two looted the house and stole the victims’ possessions.

The court in delivering the sentences considered the gravity of the offenses, the harm to the victims and factors both aggravating and mitigating.

Justice Aluthge says that the increased prevalence of aggravated robbery and burglary, the court emphasized the need for deterrent sentences.

He adds that the sentences were designed to reflect society’s strong condemnation of such offenses and act as a powerful deterrent.

The court utilized various sentencing guidelines, setting a starting point of 9 years’ imprisonment for aggravated robbery, considering the level of violence and harm inflicted on the victims.

Aggravated burglary, the High Court judge states carries a maximum sentence of 17 years with recent clarifications in sentencing guidelines.