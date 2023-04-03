Tuisawau discusses challenges facing road infrastructure projects

Road workers are seen on the photo. [File Photo]

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau states that the Fiji Roads Authority’s budget of $365 million has been largely expended, with only $70 million allocated to maintenance despite a requirement of $100 million.

He also highlighted that emergency works costing $25 million in the previous year were not accounted for in the current financial year.

In addition, the Minister says that the FRA is still responsible for repairing damaged roads within municipalities, with FijiFirst failing to refund the costs as agreed with municipal councils.

Transport Minister, Ro Filipe Tuisawau. [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Ro Filipe provided an update to Parliament on the ongoing feasibility study for a four-lane road between Nadi and Lautoka as part of the FRA’s rip and remake program.

Ro Filipe says he inherited legacy issues and has vowed to address the challenges facing the FRA’s road infrastructure projects.

Despite these challenges, Ro Filipe reaffirmed the FRA’s commitment to improving the road infrastructure.