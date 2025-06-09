Tubuna urges villages to strengthen development plans

Assistant Minister Sakiusa Tubuna has told the Macuata Provincial Council meeting that the government cannot achieve its goals if villages and rural communities continue to lack basic necessities such as water, energy, and infrastructure.

Tubuna urged local leaders to step up their development planning and implementation, stressing that Fiji’s goal of becoming a high-income country by 2050 depends on proactive community initiatives.

“The village needs to be well established with the needs and resources required first, before the government. We cannot have so much progress when the village is not even in order. So that is what I’m urging you all to consider.”

Tubuna also emphasised that communities must contribute toward their own development rather than depending entirely on government assistance under the one-third, two-thirds contribution arrangement.

Macuata Provincial Administrator, Revoni Rakasalu, adds that assessments are ongoing across the province to identify needs and challenges in rural areas.

“Works and surveys are being carried out in the province of Macuata within the 12 districts, and we will continue to monitor all the needs and challenges on the ground when it comes to village development.”

Meanwhile, the government plans to pilot the Community Empowerment Programme in the province of Cakaudrove before rolling it out to other provinces in the coming years.

