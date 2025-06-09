TSLS urges university applicants to submit final offer letters

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loan Service has sounded the call on all applicants to secure their preferred choice of Tertiary Education Institute and secure their Final University Offer Letter at the earliest before the next academic year.

Congratulating students who recently passed exams, the TSLS has advised that all interested applicants need to create an account to register and upload and necessary information and documents for processing.

“The online registration and application portal can be accesed via – https://apply.tsls.com.fj/.”

TSLS stated applicants must complete all personal details requirement, programme selection, choice of Tertiary Institutions and upload relevent bank account or mobile wallet details correctly, noting that applicants must also fill in highest educational attainment and income details where applicable.

However, TSLS has reiterated that Provisional study offer letter will not be accepted for processing.

“Once the application is successfully completed and submitted, the application will move to the processing stage for assessment against the relevant eligibility criteria and the student will be notified accordingly on the email registered on the system. TSLS will commence online processing after the release of results.”

TSLS has further advised that detailed guidelines is accessale on their social media pages and websites, they’re also urging applicants to reach out if there is further queries on [email protected] and Ph. 8921240.

