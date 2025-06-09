Trainee honours late brother’s legacy

[Photo: FIJI CORRECTIONS SERVICE/ FACEBOOK]

21-year-old Taniela Naivalu from Yasawa-I-Rara has completed 14 weeks of tough training, stepping in after his brother, who cared for the family, died in an accident last year.

The journey has been mentally and physically challenging, with Naivalu often reminded of the brother he had to replace.

Naivalau’s brother, Sergeant Joseph Naivalu, died in an accident near Kalokolevu last year.

“Sometimes I can’t stop myself from tearing up, thinking about him. He was everything to our family, and now I carry his responsibilities.”

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Despite the grief and the weight of expectation, Naivalu has pushed forward, learning lessons in discipline, professionalism, and perseverance throughout the program.

He says he remains focused on supporting his family and honouring his brother’s legacy, determined to be a source of strength for those he loves.

Naivalu’s story is one of courage and resilience, showing how personal tragedy can fuel determination to overcome life’s challenges.

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