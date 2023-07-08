Traditional art and craft vital to identity: Katonivere

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji is known for its traditional arts, crafts, and skills passed down through generations, and has always taken pride in preserving its cultural identity.

This was said by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the inauguration of the Born from Fire Exhibition at Suva’s Grand Pacific Hotel, emphasizing the significance of art and culture.

While launching the exhibition that showcases the creative art of glass and metal, Ratu Wiliame commended the artists saying that they have expertly curated the exhibition, capturing the beauty of the country.

“In Fiji, art and culture are deeply entrenched in our lives and is at the epicentre of who we are. We are proud of our traditional arts, crafts and skills that have been handed down through the generations,”



The President emphasized the importance of blending old and new materials, techniques, and inspirations to preserve and promote their unique heritage to remain appealing in the market.



The exhibition will be open to the public until Monday at GPH.