TLTB warns against forging signatures

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has issued a stern warning to landowners that forging signatures is illegal and poses serious legal implications for those who are doing it.

This follows numerous concerns from the board executive members regarding cases of forgery signatures that have been submitted to the TLTB through the concern forms collected.

The TLTB, in a statement, highlighted that landowners need to be aware that consent forms are only distributed to the land-owning units to obtain signatures for cases requiring de-reservation, issuance of logging and extraction licenses as well as an assignment for lease money distribution.

The TLTB adds that it is important for landowners to know and understand the document they are signing and the purpose for which they are signing, and the board will not tolerate the deliberate act of forgery.