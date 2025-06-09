Tailevu Council remains neutral on Kamikamica’s resignation

The Tailevu Provincial Council has indicated that it has no opinion regarding the resignation of one of its own, Manoa Kamikamica, from government following FICAC charges.

Council Chair Semi Matalau says chiefs and traditional leaders may have their personal views about the former Deputy Prime Minister, who is part of the two-day meeting that concludes today.

However, in his capacity as chair, Matalau reaffirmed that the council remains independent from government affairs and has no say in the recent developments.

Article continues after advertisement

He added that respect for the law and due process should be upheld.

“As chair, I am not concerned because we should let the law take its course and respect the decision made by government.”

Manoa Kamikamica is an influential figure from the province of Tailevu, alongside Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka and Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.