Submission planned for 20% discount for senior citizens

A senior citizens committee is preparing a formal submission to government, calling for a 20 percent discount on essential goods and services in the 2026 National Budget.

Businessman and Senior Citizens Committee member Sandeep Narayan Singh says the proposal will be made through the public budget submission process, urging Fiji to follow countries that formally recognise the contribution of senior citizens to national development.

Singh says rising living costs are placing increasing pressure on older people, and the submission will also seek broader support measures for the elderly.

Article continues after advertisement

He acknowledges there was some criticism ahead of the Senior Citizens Day event, but says the strong turnout and emotional response showed the issue resonated with the public.

Singh adds that while the final decision rests with government, failing to recognise senior citizens as a special group risks weakening the trust they have placed in the nation they helped build.

“Our budget submission to the government of the day will be that we allow the senior citizens to avail 20% discount in various essential savings. This is going on in many countries around the world where they recognize their effort and contribution to national development.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa has reaffirmed the Coalition Government’s commitment to senior citizens, describing them as the foundation of Fiji’s communities and institutions.

Speaking during International Day for Senior Citizens celebrations, Nalumisa says work is underway to improve healthcare access, strengthen social protection, and create more opportunities for older people to remain active in community life, including making public spaces more senior-friendly.

He also urged families and young people to strengthen intergenerational ties, saying the wisdom and experience of senior citizens remain one of Fiji’s greatest assets.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.