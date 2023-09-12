Street dwellers offered short courses

[Source: Fiji National University/Facebook]

The Fiji National University is providing short-course training for street dwellers, street kids, and residents of squatter and informal settlements in the Central Division at its TVET Center at Robertson Road.

The initiative is part of the university’s commitment to ensuring that quality training and education is accessible to all.

Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, says the training consists of Domestic Electrical Installation, Basic Screen Printing, Basic Cookery, Small Engine Repair, and Household and Sanitary Plumbing courses.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the training will be provided to 100 participants, and the sessions will be conducted over five days with about 25 students per course.

Nabobo-Baba says these students will be able to utilize the skills learnt to improve their lives by starting new ventures, sustainably utilizing the resources around them, contributing to their community and societal development, and being self-sufficient.