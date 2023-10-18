State-of-the-art greenhouse to boosts farming prospects

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

In a joint effort between the Ministry of Agriculture and British American Tobacco Fiji, a cutting-edge greenhouse nursery was inaugurated at Navai Agriculture Station in Nadarivatu, Ba.

This project is set to empower nearly 700 remote farmers in the highlands by providing essential seedlings, ultimately enhancing their capacity to grow top-quality crops.

Minister for Agriculture, Vatimi Rayalu, is optimistic about the initiative’s positive impact on the Nadarivatu farming community.

“This project, there is a potential for farmers to secure income and food security for themselves and their families as well. It also gives farmers the opportunity for import substitution, which also supports government’s development plans and the UN Sustainable Development Goal.”

Minister Rayalu also unveiled plans for the construction of two more greenhouse nurseries, for Tutu, Taveuni, and Moala, Lau, in the forthcoming months.

BAT Fiji General Manager, Sam Dormor reiterates the company’s dedication to making a positive social impact through the Grow+ project.

He highlights the remarkable growth of the initiative, with the distribution of vegetable seedlings soaring from 150,000 last year to an impressive 500,000 this year.