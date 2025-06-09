Star Hospitality eyes global growth

Founder Anand Kumar - Supplied

Star Hospitality Company Limited is entering a new growth phase after 13 years in the supply and manufacturing sector.

Founder Anand Kumar said the business started with limited equipment and support, but now serves many client,s including sportswear and hospitality contracts.

“Now we are peaking in the market, and definitely for the next five years, we will be one of the leading sportswear suppliers in the country, definitely looking forward to the international suppliers as well.”

Despite challenges, Kumar aims to expand into international markets.

Kumar urges small businesses to seek support and learn from experienced entrepreneurs to overcome obstacles.

