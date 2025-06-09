Skilled workforce vital for Fiji’s future: Immanuel

Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development, Esrom Immanuel. [Photo: FILE]

The Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development, Esrom Immanuel, has emphasised the critical role of human resource professionals in driving Fiji’s development and economic growth.

Speaking at the Fiji Human Resources Institute Annual Convention 2026 held at Sofitel in Nadi yesterday, the Minister says the country’s greatest strength lies in its people, not just its policies or infrastructure.

Highlighting Fiji’s competitive edge, Immanuel pointed to the tourism sector, noting that while many destinations offer similar natural attractions, it is the warmth and professionalism of Fijian workers that truly sets the country apart.

“People are the most important asset in any institution and in any country. It is people who deliver performance and translate vision into reality.”

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However, the Minister acknowledged ongoing challenges, particularly the loss of skilled workers through migration, revealing that Fiji has lost around 100,000 people to overseas opportunities in recent years.

He stressed that salary alone is not enough to retain workers, urging HR practitioners to focus on creating supportive and fulfilling work environments.

“Job satisfaction, feeling valued and respected often matters more than remuneration.”

Immanuel also called for innovation in workplace practices, including flexible working arrangements and a shift towards measuring productivity based on output rather than time spent in the office.

On the future of work, he encouraged greater adoption of technology, especially artificial intelligence, along with continuous upskilling of the workforce to remain globally competitive.

Looking ahead, the Minister said Fiji’s economic outlook remains positive, with projected medium-term growth of around three percent and increasing job opportunities across key sectors.

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