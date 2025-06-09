Single mother defies odds to win top prize

[Photo: FIJI CORRECTIONS SERVICE/ FACEBOOK]

At 33, Mariah Lolohea from Rara, Naitasiri has shown remarkable determination and resilience.

Her efforts earned her the prestigious Commissioner’s Book Prize, marking a major milestone in her journey.

A single mother of two, Lolohea says her children were her biggest motivation, pushing her to keep going even during the toughest moments.

A registered nurse with nearly 12 years of experience, she balanced her demanding career with the intense training program, often juggling long hours, physical exhaustion, and the responsibilities of raising her children.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite suffering a serious setback early in her training after breaking two ribs in just the second week, Lolohea refused to give up.

Instead of stepping away, she remained focused on her goal, drawing strength from her situation and her desire to build a better future for her family.

She says every challenge she faced became a reminder of why she started, and quitting was never an option.

With the unwavering support of her family, who helped care for her children during her training, Lolohea pushed through pain and hardship to complete the program.

Today, she stands as a symbol of dedication, perseverance, and strength—an inspiration to many, especially women and single parents striving to overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.