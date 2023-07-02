Seeto criticizes civil service laid back attitude

Jenny Seeto

Investment Fiji Chair, Jenny Seeto says the Culture in the civil service needs a drastic change in terms of service delivery.

While speaking at the Talanoa session organized by the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, Seeto says this is one of the hindrances they face while promoting the country.

Seeto says there is a lack of response from the Civil Service sector.

“Investors expect a response from agencies when they go out, at least acknowledging an email. So I’d like to know what changes we are going to make to bring about this change in service delivery.”

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says it’s a culture that’s been there for a long time, but has gotten worse in some areas.

Professor Prasad says permanent secretaries are expected to get out of their offices, look at what’s happening, and understand the problems.

“If it takes seven months to get a response from a government agency to an investor, then we have serious problems. And I know there are problems; we’ve talked about this.”

Professor Prasad says they have emphasized the need for action and want to ensure that efficiency is brought into different agencies.

The Minister says they are hoping that some of the processes will change and that there will be more accountability in the way services are delivered, including some of those that are important for the businesses.