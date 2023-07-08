Road accident claims another life

Another road fatality has been recorded on our roads.

Police say the alleged fatal accident occurred this morning in Sabeto, claiming the life of a 70-year-old man.

The victim was driving along Nagado Hill and was accompanied by his two grandsons when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to veer off the road.

Police say the victim died at the scene.

The victim’s two grandsons sustained injuries and are admitted at the Nadi Hospital in critical condition.

Investigation continues.