RFMF urged to take lead role in ending violence against women

[Photo: FILE]

Principal Strategic Lead for Pacific Women and Girls, Mereseini Rakuita, has reminded members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces that their duty goes beyond national security to protecting the well-being of all Fijians.

Speaking during a training session, Rakuita says the constitutional mandate of the RFMF is to ensure the security, defence and well-being of Fiji, and this includes addressing violence against women and girls.

She says while the force continues to strengthen its institutional capacity, it must also remain fit for purpose by recognising violence against women and human rights as core responsibilities.

Rakuita stressed that RFMF officers are not only guardians during times of conflict, but also play a critical role in maintaining peace within homes and communities.

Article continues after advertisement

She highlighted that Fiji continues to record one of the highest rates of violence against women globally, with studies showing that around two in three women in Fiji experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

Rakuita says these are not just statistics, but real people — daughters, mothers and sisters — and in many cases, the abuse occurs in homes where they should feel safest.

She also warned that domestic violence does not remain confined to households, but impacts workplaces, communities and national stability.

Rakuita says addressing violence against women is a shared responsibility across the Pacific, guided by regional commitments to uphold human rights and build safe and resilient communities.

She acknowledged the work of the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre and regional partners in advancing this effort.

Rakuita adds that the training provided is not just a workshop, but a call to action for officers to challenge harmful norms, understand power and respect, and take responsibility both in uniform and in their daily lives.

She is urging officers to lead by example and be agents of change, saying ending violence against women requires collective action and personal commitment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.