Resolve conflicts amicably: ACP Driu

The Fiji Police Force is urging the public to resolve issues amicably as resorting to violence will only result in more suffering and pain.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu issued the statement following two cases of act with intent to cause grievous harm reported at the weekend.

Yesterday, a woman was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing her de-facto partner in their Cunningham, Nasinu home following a heated argument.

ACP Driu says the victim remains admitted at the CWM Hospital, while the suspect is in police custody.

In another incident yesterday, ACP Driu says there was a case of act with intent to cause grievous harm at Naviago Settlement in Lautoka.

A 31-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her 37-year-old de-facto partner causing serious injuries.

ACP Driu stresses such incidents can be avoided when issues are dealt with amicably through discussions.

He adds alcohol is also an aggravating factor.