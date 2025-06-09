Registrar rejects registration of proposed NextGen Alliance Party

Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa has rejected the application for registration by the proposed ‘NextGen Alliance Party’.

In her assessment of the application, the Registrar found that the Party failed to meet the minimum required members for the Northern, Western and Central Divisions.

Mataiciwa says as such, the application has not been approved, and the decision has been formally communicated to the representatives of the Party, outlining the legal requirements that have not been met.

Article continues after advertisement

The Registrar further stresses that registration of political parties is governed by established legal standards designed to ensure transparency, accountability, and compliance within Fiji’s electoral framework.

She says all applications are assessed consistently and in accordance with the law.

“The proposed NextGen Alliance Party are at liberty to appeal the decision of the Registrar within 14 days from receipt of the same.

Mataciwa says the FEO remains committed to providing guidance to applicants to ensure that processes are understood and properly followed, while upholding the integrity of the political party registration framework.

The proposed NextGen Alliance Party had earlier submitted its application on 21 November 2025.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.