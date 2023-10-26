Rabuka urges Australia to adopt sustainable approach

[Source: LNG]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has shared his perspective on Australia’s ambitious targets.

In response to questions about whether Australia’s targets are sufficient and if Pacific Islands Forum members will use the upcoming PIF meeting in the Cook Islands to exert pressure on Australia to phase out its fossil fuel industry, Rabuka emphasized that the PIF is realistic in its demands.

“We do not want them to stop doing what they are doing. We want them to sort of tone down. The word is sustainable. We all forget that we are going for sustainable. It’s got to be sustainable, you don’t just stop everything.”

Rabuka further emphasized that if Australia is unable to achieve this transition swiftly, the Pacific Islands Forum will have to contribute through mitigation programs that combat climate change.