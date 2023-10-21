Rabuka stresses respect for Labor Mobility rules

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka says the Pacific Labour Mobility scheme has a huge benefit for Fiji and its neighbouring island nations.

Rabuka is optimistic that the renewed Vuvale Partnership signed with his Australian counterpart reaffirms the importance of such programs.

However, the Prime Minister stresses that all workers including Fijians must abide by the rules set under the scheme.

“I think it will benefit us as long as nobody abuses it. We would like Fijians who come here under the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme to respect the rules related to that.”

The local economy has received a major boost through remittances sent by the Fijian diaspora in Australia.