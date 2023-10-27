Initiative aims to address housing crisis

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad [right] with Acting Housing Minister, Filimoni Vosarogo [2nd from right]

In a bid to tackle the pressing issue of affordable housing and informal settlements, Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad yesterday unveiled an ambitious plan for a Public-Private Partnership aimed at providing affordable and climate-resilient housing solutions.

Prasad says access to affordable housing has become a critical challenge for low and middle-income households.

The Finance Minister also highlighted that the banks have supported the idea and are willing to finance all categories of families earning between the range of $10,000 to $50,000.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the government aims to increase the supply of affordable and climate-resilient housing with a vision to eradicate squatter settlements or informal settlements in the next 10 years.

“Six sites were all already earmarked for Davuilevu, Nepani, Wainibuku, Raiwaqa in the Central division and a site in Lautoka Tavakubu and Tavua with a total area of 266 acres to develop the first pilot project, which is expected to supply about 3000 housing units which will be climate resilient.”

Acting Housing Minister, Filimoni Vosarogo says this provides a great opportunity for those who have been dreaming for a very long time of owning a property.

“We are urging Fijians look into these housing projects with positivity because it certainly is going to be something that not only will boost the yield of our economy and how contractors and subcontractors are going to be involved but much more than that.”

The request for tender for Public-Private Partnership for the Affordable Housing Project was launched yesterday.