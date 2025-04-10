Public access to data set to expand

The planned amendments to the Information Act 2018 aim to strengthen public access to government data, allowing anyone, regardless of their citizenship, literacy, or interest to make requests from public agencies.

This move, according to Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure is designed to increase transparency and accountability within the public sector.

He also explained the importance of these amendments during the public consultation on several key bills.

Ratu Rakuita pointed out that the legislation will require public officeholders including those in the executive and parliamentary sectors to be more vigilant in providing the public with necessary information about service delivery.

“They can lodge their application or complaint with the Accountability and Transparency Commission, which will call whoever is responsible for the ministry. Why was this information not disseminated in the given time that it was launched? It’s just for information; you have to be vigilant.”

Committee member Faiyaz Koya stated that while the Bill promotes openness, certain sensitive information will require proper approval to ensure it remains protected.

“The best thing for them at the moment, as the bill currently stands, is that the bill will allow them to write quickly to the Accountability and Transparency Commission to find out whether it can be released or not. But generally speaking, most information would be available because these are all public agencies, except for those that are official secrets and some things that may affect the government’s plans, etc.”

Civil service representatives in the North have also expressed support for the Code of Conduct Bill which is aimed at maintaining integrity and safeguarding the responsibilities of public servants.

Public consultations on the bill are set to continue in Savusavu, Taveuni and Levuka later this week.

