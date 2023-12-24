Prasad reflects on one-year journey of government

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad

Reminiscing about the one-year journey of the coalition government, Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad states that much has changed, as realized by the people.

On this day last year, members of the coalition government took their oath of allegiance at the State House.

Prasad emphasizes that the government has laid a foundation for the country, signifying progress in the future.

The Deputy Prime Minister asserts that within one year, they have instilled a sense of freedom, confidence, free media, and respect for human rights.

He notes that people are now beginning to understand the practice of democracy.

“It will take perhaps a little bit longer for people to appreciate how much things have changed within a year in that respect. Because that is what we promised. That’s what I personally fought for eight years, to fight for good democracy.”

Prasad mentions another change in this one-year journey, highlighting that the coalition government collectively presented a budget addressing the fundamental problems faced by the country.

He adds that, for the first time, Fiji has an economic agenda that makes sense not only domestically but also internationally.

“And the journey into delivering that budget has brought a lot of confidence. Our international partners are happy with the approach, the philosophy we have taken in this budget.”

The Finance Minister states that the coalition government has placed the country back on an economic policy platform that will, over a long period, allow sustainable growth and reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio.