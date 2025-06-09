Police steps up night operations with 3 days to Christmas

Police doing night-shift operation [Photo: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

With just three days to Christmas, police have stepped up night-time operations nationwide, intensifying stop-and-search checks on vehicles and youths found loitering as part of efforts to keep communities safe during the festive rush.

The Fiji Police Force says frontline teams have been actively deployed after dark, focusing on crime prevention, public safety, and deterring unlawful activity at a time when movement increases and communities are more vulnerable.

Police have thanked members of the public for their cooperation during these operations, noting that community support remains critical to maintaining law and order during the holiday period.

Article continues after advertisement

The Force is urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement of people or vehicles by calling Crimestoppers on 919 or the National Command Centre on 990 5296.

Police stress that safety and security during the festive season is a shared responsibility, and continued collaboration between law enforcement and the public is key to ensuring a safe and peaceful Christmas for all.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.