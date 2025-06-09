Police re-arrest Lautoka businessman for alleged cocaine export

A 40-year-old Lautoka businessman has been re-arrested and re-charged for allegedly facilitating the export of more than 39 kilograms of cocaine to Australia in 2019.

The accused was first charged alongside a foreign national, but the case was discontinued in court following a nolle prosequi filed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It is alleged that in October 2019, he organized the transfer of illicit drugs from the second suspect to Denarau, where they were handed to another foreign national who was later caught with the drugs in Australia.

A multi-agency operation led to the initial arrests and charges in 2019. The case was later pursued by the Criminal Investigations Department and the Serious Organized Crime and Intelligence Department.

With support from the DPP’s Organized Crime Unit, the Lautoka man was arrested and re-charged on 20 December 2025 with one count of unlawful possession and supply of an illicit drug, and one count of unlawful exportation of an illicit drug.

He is due to appear at the Nadi Magistrates Court on Monday, 22 December.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mesake Waqa says the Police remain committed to disrupting the illicit drug trade, bringing both local and foreign offenders to justice.

Efforts are ongoing, with INTERPOL’s assistance, to apprehend the second suspect.

