Police look for missing teen

Missing person, Merewalesi Tinaibukadrau [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are looking for 17-year-old Merewalesi Tinaibukadrau, who was reported missing at the Namaka Police Station.

Police say she had asked to go to the opening of the Bula Festival last Saturday evening.

She was told she could not go alone and was to be accompanied by her mother.

Tinaibukadrau then went to her room and was only discovered missing the next morning.

All attempts made by her family to locate her whereabouts have been futile, and a report was lodged on Sunday night.

Police have managed to gather some information that she was seen on Sunday evening with another individual at a shop.

Anyone with information regarding Tinaibukadrau’s whereabouts are urged to call the Namaka Police Station on 9905748 or Crime Stoppers on 919.