Police Act reform targets trafficking and transnational crime

Acting Police Commissioner, Aporosa Lutunauga says the proposed reforms to the Fiji Police Act 1965 are not about changing existing laws.

He says it is about introducing new legislative tools to help the force operate effectively and safely in modern times.

The proposed reforms aim to include provisions for DNA evidence, compulsory drug testing, breathalyzer use, digital forensics, and measures to tackle emerging crimes such as human trafficking, transnational offences, and drug-related crimes.

Lutunauga says there is a need for a legislation that allows the Police Force to respond effectively to current and future challenges.

Taking into consideration the rapid development through technology and the evolving security and criminal landscape, we need legislations that will be able to support us in the delivery of our services

Legal consultant, David Solvalu says the review process has been highly consultative.

We asked them, what are the issues you’re facing with the law and how can we make it better? What should be our priority areas? After speaking to them, we developed a list of all of the issues and then we developed a discussion paper

He adds the final draft will be submitted to cabinet and parliament for further scrutiny and debate.

So we will submit a cabinet paper and the proposed document, which will at that point be a draft bill, to cabinet. First, it will go through its legislative subcommittee of cabinet. Then it will go to cabinet itself. If cabinet endorses the bill, then hopefully it will be tabled in parliament sometime next year.

The proposed reforms aim to modernize the Police Act, bringing it in line with current policing practices while keeping transparency, accountability, and public trust at the heart of law enforcement in Fiji.

