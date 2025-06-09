PM rejects power grab claims, pledges legal process

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed his party, The People’s Alliance has made a formal submission to the Supreme Court to assess the legal standing of the 2013 Constitution.

He said the reference was not about pushing a single outcome, but asking the Court to determine what the country must do next.

The questions raised include whether to discard the current constitution, restore the 1997 version, or amend either.

Rabuka said the matter would be entirely guided by the Court.

His government, he states, will not comment further until a ruling is made.

Rabuka: “That is part of the confirmation, yes. And that is to remove the 2013, bring in the 1997? That is the suggestion.That is what we are asking for. And the court can just say, No, we’ll do it this way.”

Reporter: Okay, sir, but if that happens, they bring in the 1997 Constitution, which means we can’t have the next election next year, because we’ll need a new set of election laws.

Rabuka: “Correct. So, I mean, do you… Those are the practicalities that are considered necessitating suggestions on delaying or making alternative arrangements to another election? What do we do with the result of the elections carried out under the 2013 Constitution?”

Rabuka acknowledges that part of the submission suggests removing the 2013 Constitution and returning to the 1997 document.

He said this was one proposal among several and that all interested parties have been invited to contribute their views.

If the Court decides in favour of reinstating the 1997 Constitution, he admits this could delay the next general election. New laws would need to be passed before a vote can take place.

Asked about potential upheaval over equality concerns under the older Constitution, Rabuka said everything was being done within the bounds of the law.

He reiterates that the process is legal and that the Court has the authority to decide.

Rabuka confirms there has been no consultation with the Military Commander on this matter.

He states they are free to make their own submission to the Court.

Pressed on critics who say he wants to delay elections to stay in power, Rabuka rejects this.

He says he is 77 and ready to step aside.

Rabuka said the move was not about him but about ensuring the country moves forward on a legal and constitutional footing.

The Prime Minister states the Court will decide what’s best for Fiji.

The case involves submissions from the government and several interveners, including political parties and civil society groups, all presenting views on the future of Fiji’s constitutional framework before the Supreme Court makes its decision.

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its opinion on September 5 to determine whether parts of the 2013 Constitution can be amended.

