PIF warns on rising transnational crime threat

The Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat has warned that transnational crime is becoming an increasing threat to the Pacific.

Secretary-General Baron Waqa says Pacific leaders have engaged in various meetings to raise concerns about transnational crime and the movement of illicit drugs.

Waqa adds that further deliberations on these issues will be held during the leaders’ meeting in Palau next year.

He also notes that transnational crime in the Pacific is influenced by external powers and that Pacific Island leaders are working under the Boe Declaration to tackle these issues.

“And let me also say that these elements involved in the Pacific are from outside, and rightly so. I, and business, have pointed out that these are external forces on us. Our priorities under the Boe Declaration and its implementation plan, I think, do address these issues now. They’re coming to the fore. They’re becoming more and more urgent and true.”

Waqa says the Secretariat aims to improve information sharing and support national efforts to safeguard peace, security, and stability in the Pacific.

PIFS Deputy Secretary-General Esala Nayasi says they are developing policies to support countries in implementing regional frameworks.

“So it is a priority in 2026, and there is a commitment not only from us, but from members, including our leaders, to have a more robust regional approach to addressing some of these issues, which are extremely driven and affect societies and communities in the Pacific.”

Nayasi adds that continued dialogue and the sharing of good practices are needed to strengthen regional security.

