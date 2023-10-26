PIC’s experience economic and infrastructural revival

Researcher at IRSEM Carine Pina

The sudden interest in the Pacific has ignited a competitive spirit among nations, sparking a flurry of diplomatic engagements, trade agreements, and infrastructure initiatives aimed at boosting economic and political influence in the region.

Researcher at IRSEM Carine Pina believes that China has assisted the Pacific island countries in terms of infrastructure, climate technology, and security policies.

Pina says Australia was the first state to denounce Chinese influence in the Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement

However, she adds, because of China, there have been positive impacts, which have led to states having many infrastructure straits and hospitals.

“So many policies in Australia and New Zealand must also be understood with this geographical need to be there and to be made with, and I think this is a natural act. Yes, it’s natural. This is also a question for you. But what I mean is that since a long time this state was abandoned, they have been alone for a long time.”

China’s involvement, although a catalyst for renewed international interest, has also sparked concerns among Western powers regarding its economic leverage and potential military activities in the region.

Chinese-backed infrastructure projects, particularly in countries like the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, prompted nations like the United States and Australia to increase their regional presence.

Despite these concerns, the Pacific Islands are experiencing a long-overdue economic and infrastructural revival.