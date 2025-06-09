People's Alliance backs minister’s push for power tariff consultation

The People’s Alliance Party says concerns raised by Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau over the recent electricity tariff increase are legitimate and in the best interests of Fijians.

General Secretary Sila Balawa says while the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) is independent, it must recognise that government ministers represent the people.

He adds that when Ro Filipe raised concerns, he was speaking for ordinary Fijians who will feel the impact of higher electricity costs on households and small businesses.

Balawa stresses that calling for further consultation does not undermine FCCC’s independence but reflects a responsible, people-centred approach.

He says regulatory decisions should consider both technical analysis and the realities of daily life, noting that meaningful consultation strengthens public trust and ensures consumer interests remain central.

