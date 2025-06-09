MoH begins settling $5.9m in outstanding overtime claims

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Health is currently working on settling outstanding claims of health workers.

It says it has already paid $5.9 million to established staff and government wage earners for overtime worked during the first five months of this financial year.

It adds additional claims are currently being collated and verified across all cost centers to ensure that payments are accurate and only eligible personnel are compensated.

This verification process follows the recent Pay 26 inputting cycle, and the Ministry has confirmed that the remaining overtime payments are scheduled for distribution across the first and second pay periods of 2026.

The Ministry acknowledged the hard work and dedication of healthcare personnel, particularly during periods of high demand.

Officials also thanked staff for their patience, reiterating the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring all eligible workers receive what is owed to them.

