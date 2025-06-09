Over a third of Fijian adults smoke, Health Ministry warns

More than a third of Fijian adults currently smoke tobacco, with men significantly more likely to smoke than women.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Head of Wellness, Dr Devina Nand, both manufactured and hand-rolled cigarettes remain the most common forms of tobacco use.

The highest prevalence is seen among adults aged 18 to 59, highlighting the need for early prevention efforts.

Dr Nand says targeted health programs are essential across all educational levels, from primary schools to tertiary institutions, to discourage tobacco uptake and promote abstinence.

She also stressed the importance of expanding and decentralising cessation clinics to support those who wish to quit smoking.

The Fiji STEPS Survey 2025 also revealed regional differences, with the Western Division showing the highest proportion of adults who have never smoked.

The Ministry stressed that policy measures, including higher taxes on manufactured cigarettes and health-promoting school programs, are critical to reducing tobacco use and protecting public health.

