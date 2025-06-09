Obesity, high blood pressure raise red flags in Fiji

Nearly seven in ten Fijian adults are overweight or obese, with women disproportionately affected.

This was revealed by Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu during the launch of the Fiji STEPS Survey Report 2025, which provides updated data on non-communicable disease risk factors and health conditions among adults.

The report shows that 37 percent of adults have high blood pressure, yet less than half are aware of their condition, and only a small number have it under control.

It also found that almost nine in ten adults consume fewer than the recommended servings of fruits and vegetables, while the average daily salt intake stands at 9.7 grams, nearly double the World Health Organization’s recommended limit.

Although overall physical activity levels remain relatively high, urban residents and women report higher levels of inactivity.

Dr Lalabalavu described the findings as both sobering and instructive, stressing the urgent need for integrated, person-centred and multi-sectoral action to address these growing health risks.

He says the survey will guide policy reforms, strengthen the health system and support Fiji’s commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals.

