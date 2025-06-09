Non-essential Government offices to close over festive period

[Photo: FILE]

Non-essential government offices will be closed from 29 December to 2 January, the Permanent Secretary for the Civil Service, Pita Tagicakirewa, has confirmed.

The Public Service Commission has approved the closure, which allows civil servants to rest and spend quality time with their families over the Christmas and New Year period.

Members of the public are advised to access government services before the shutdown.

Article continues after advertisement

“This shutdown period provides an opportunity for our civil servants to rest and spend quality time with their families and loved ones over the festive season,”

Tagicakirewa clarified that essential services will continue to operate as usual, and Permanent Secretaries across ministries will determine if additional staffing is needed to maintain certain functions during the closure.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.