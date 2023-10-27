No political maneuvering says France

French MP and member of the International Study Group on the Pacific Islands, Hadrien Ghomi

France emphasizes a distinct approach in its bilateral relationships with Pacific nations, like Fiji, disavowing the ‘my way or the highway’ tactics employed by some other major players.

Rather than engaging in political manoeuvring, France seeks to build cooperative partnerships in the region.

Under its Indo-Pacific strategy, France aims to establish its presence without pursuing dominance, instead prioritizing the sovereignty of each nation.

President Emmanuel Macron has set this as a clear directive for his ministers.

Hadrien Ghomi, a French MP and member of the International Study Group on the Pacific Islands, underscores the importance of listening to the Pacific nations, and considering them as part of the French family.

” I think we have to work together; we have to cooperate, and we can see there are countries, which want to impose their way of thinking, but we want to build something win-win and its very important for us to act like that.”

Additionally, France commits to increasing high-level visits to the Pacific as it’s a new route of diplomacy.

“It’s a new thinking and that’s why President Macron went to Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea, it was very important for him to build this new partnership and new cooperation and new way of acting.”

Ghomi highlights that climate change, sports, and women’s issues are at the forefront of their agenda.

France has dedicated 200 million Euros over the next two years for the Pacific, starting next year.