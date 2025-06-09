New police recruits asked if they are ethically solid

149 new police recruits graduated at Nasova ground today. [Photo: Sainimili Magimagi]

A total of 149 police recruits, including 10 officers from the Tuvalu Police Force, today marked the completion of their three-month Basic Recruits Course at the Nasova Grounds, as they formally joined the ranks of the Fiji Police Force.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua reminded the new officers that they will now be judged not by their intentions, but by their conduct in uniform.

He stressed the principle of Salus Populi, is to ensure the welfare of the people, saying the public must always come first, ahead of personal interest.

“That is the standard and expectation. When you serve with the right mindset, you will serve to the best of your ability.”

The Minister highlighted the demands of modern policing, calling on recruits to embrace total policing by going beyond tactics, knowing that every officer will be closely scrutinised by the public.

He urged them to work hard to earn and maintain public trust, and to serve with confidence, lead with integrity and act without fear.

Minister Naivalurua also acknowledged the role of families in supporting officers, noting that while tools, time and crime continue to evolve, family support remains constant and essential.

Addressing the recruits directly, he posed three key questions.

“Can you do the job? Can we trust you to do the job? Are you ethically solid?”

The Minister further called on Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu to continue strengthening capacity building and training within the Force to enhance operational capability.

The pass-out parade marks the beginning of active service for the new officers, as they take on the responsibility of serving and protecting the people of Fiji.

