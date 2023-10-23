New government initiative to benefit local entrepreneurs

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The forthcoming national policy on healthy catering and the sale of food and beverages is poised to create a conducive environment for small and medium entrepreneurs to participate in government initiatives.

Acting Health Minister, Filimoni Vosarogo, confirms that the government is going to launch a national policy that will benefit local entrepreneurs.

According to Vosarogo, the Health Ministry is leading the initiative together with the Ministry of Civil Service, marking a significant step towards fostering local entrepreneurship and healthier lifestyles.

“But also what we want to encourage, say, for example, if we are going to take a subcommittee meeting down to Ba, Nadi, or even Vanualevu. What we want to do is we want to encourage the folks in that area to prepare lunches, afternoon and morning tea for government delegates and for the events food that that locality is known for.”

Vosarogo says the policy will encourage women and young people to start looking into all of these events and how to contribute and earn money from this government initiative.

The Acting Health Minister believes that it’s a good turn-around in terms of where governments spend money and how it benefits people’s health.

The national policy on healthy catering and the sale of food and beverages will be launched on 14th November.