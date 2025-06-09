New classroom block boosts learning at Ratu Latianara School

[Photo: Ministry of Education / Facebook Page]

The Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, has officially opened a new two-classroom block at Ratu Latianara Memorial School, showing the government’s commitment to improving school facilities across Fiji.

The new classrooms were funded by the Ministry of Education at a cost of $45,000 and will help support the growing number of students while improving the learning environment.

At the opening, the Minister thanked the school management, teachers, parents, and the community for working together to make the project possible.

He also stressed the importance of taking care of the new building for future students.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Latianara Memorial School, established in 1946, will celebrate 80 years in 2026 and currently has 405 students from nearby communities.

The Minister said the school has improved in Year 8 exam results but still has room to do better, as the Ministry aims for a 97% pass rate by 2026.

He also reaffirmed the government’s support for education through programs like free education, back-to-school assistance, free textbooks, transport support, and scholarships.

The Minister encouraged students to stay focused, while calling on teachers, parents, and school leaders to continue working together to support student success.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.