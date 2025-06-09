Naitasiri praised for unity and development commitment

[Photo: Ministry of Finance / Facebook Page]

The Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development, Esrom Immanuel, has praised the people of Naitasiri Province for their unity, initiative, and commitment to development during the presentation of the kamunaga ni qaloqalovi at the provincial soli held at Naqali District School.

Immanuel expressed his sincere appreciation to the people of Naitasiri, acknowledging the province’s longstanding contributions to Fiji’s development. He noted that Naitasiri continues to play a vital role as a major producer of electricity and water, while also contributing significantly through its people, natural resources, and resilience.

The Minister highlighted that Naitasiri has become home to many families who have chosen to build their lives in the province, reflecting its inclusive and welcoming spirit.

He encouraged the people of Naitasiri to continue fostering unity and cooperation, particularly in advancing education and sustainable development, emphasizing that meaningful progress relies on collective effort from communities, leaders, and families working together toward shared goals.

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Immanuel also assured that there is a strong commitment to ensuring the province receives its fair share of development opportunities, including strengthening education systems, improving infrastructure, and creating pathways for youth to succeed.

Looking ahead, he called on the people of Naitasiri to embrace investment opportunities and support initiatives aimed at growing the local economy.

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