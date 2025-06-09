Mother acts as surety in alleged $689 fake sales case

A 24-year-old man charged with obtaining financial advantage by deception has been released on police bail.

Vineel Sen was granted $500 bail, with his mother standing as surety.

It is alleged that Sen dishonestly obtained a total of $689 on two occasions last year through a mobile money transfer platform.

Article continues after advertisement

Police allege he created a fake social media account to advertise two video gaming sets for sale. The victims reportedly transferred the money to the accused via mobile payment.

The case will be called at the Suva Magistrates Court on March 6.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.