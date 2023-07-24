More PRB tenants risk vacation

PRB flats.

The Public Rental Board revealed that more tenants risk vacating their property depending on an integrity report by engineers.

PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba made the revelation, as over 20 families in a flat along Mead Road in Nabua are due to vacate the property by this Thursday.

Naleba has outlined other properties that are highly likely to be unsafe for occupancy.

“We will be conducting tests for all our buildings, especially for the rest of Mead Road and Bagasavu. We also have very old buildings in Lautoka. However, there are different things to be considered for this building, and we totally rely on an integrity report that will be provided by the engineers.”



PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba.

Naleba says the majority of the PRB flats have existed for over five decades and are no longer safe.

The PRB is now heavily involving engineers in this transition.