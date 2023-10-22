More focus on digital skills

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Over 270 participants underwent comprehensive training, equipping them with essential digital skills.

These training programs include crucial areas such as online safety, protection against online scams, coding proficiency, leadership development, and career advancement.

Atsuko Okuda, the Regional Director of the International Telecommunication Union for the Pacific, reaffirms their commitment to encouraging more young girls to pursue science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

Regional Director of the International Telecommunication Union for the Pacific, Atsuko Okuda

She stresses the need for an increased provision of training opportunities, specifically targeting girls, to enable their success in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

“Train more girls and young women in the Pacific. Through this and other initiatives, they will be digitally empowered, navigate cyberspace safely, find jobs in the ICT sector, and perhaps one day, they will become our digital leaders.”

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by girls seeking entry into male-dominated sectors, Okuda emphasizes the importance of expanding digital empowerment initiatives.

In addition, an initiative known as “Girls in ICT Day” was introduced this year, benefiting over 1000 girls and women in the Pacific region.