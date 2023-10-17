More cooperation unfolds for Fiji and Australia

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has stressed that Fiji is looking forward to elevating its relations with Australia to the next level through the reinvigorated Vuvale Partnership.

He made the comments during a bilateral meeting with Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong at the Parliament House in Canberra.

The meeting was an opportunity to discuss the two countries bilateral and regional cooperation and areas of shared aspirations.

Issues such as climate change, national development and poverty alleviation, socio-economic development, and capacity building were discussed at the meeting.



On climate change, Rabuka acknowledges Australia’s efforts to reduce emissions, increase resilience, advance environmental justice, and achieve energy security, adding Fiji is looking forward to their participation in the upcoming COP28 in Dubai.

He further reaffirms Fiji’s support towards Australia’s bid to host the COP31 – now described as a Pacific COP.

The Prime Minister also updated Wong on national development plans, saying that the Coalition Government has emphasized a new chapter for Fiji which is, rebuilding trust, respect for human rights, promoting accountability, transparency and strengthening our state institutions.

Furthermore, Hon. Rabuka delved into the empowerment of the iTaukei people.

For this, he stated that the role of the indigenous people in our two countries, including their rich cultures, languages and their continued ancestral and spiritual connection to their land, ocean and community is paramount.



He said both Governments could explore the possibility of greater collaboration between our indigenous communities.

Rabuka also states he is pleased with Fijians participating in the Australian economic sectors and under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme, which is positively contributing in the form of remittances.

He assured Wong that Fiji greatly values the relations between the two countries and looks forward to further increasing the engagements through the Vuvale Partnership.

Minister Wong conveyed the Australian Government’s well wishes to Rabuka and his delegation.

She also thanked Fiji for assisting some Australians who were part of the repatriation flight from Israel to Fiji onboard a chartered Fiji Airways flight last week.