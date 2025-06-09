MoH addresses structural issues at Navua Hospital

[Photo: FILE]

The Navua Hospital Inpatient and Birthing Unit is currently closed due to concerns regarding the building’s structural integrity.

The Ministry of Health says the structural issues were first identified by hospital staff in May this year, prompting a decision to close the building to allow for infrastructure assessments and renovation works.

The maternity unit has since been relocated to the Administration Block within the outpatient building, where maternity services have continued to be provided. Patients requiring ongoing inpatient care and specialist obstetric services are being referred to the Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital.

The Ministry says these changes have been communicated to members of the community, who are aware of the adjustments to health services at the hospital.

To date, an average of 15 deliveries are conducted each month at Navua Hospital, while 289 border patients have been successfully stabilised, admitted, transferred, or discharged.

The Ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Public Works and other partners to carry out the necessary assessments and repairs.

Further engineering assessments are expected in the coming weeks to determine the full scope of repair works required to restore the hospital to full functionality.

Despite these changes, Navua Hospital continues to provide primary health care services, emergency services, maternal and child health services, outpatient and special outpatient services, radiology and laboratory services, physiotherapy, and dietetics.

Family planning and maternal and child health clinics are currently operating from the Old Navua Hospital.

The Navua Hospital health team continues to work closely with the communities of Serua, Namosi, and Beqa, with the support of the Provincial Administrator’s Office, the Roko Tui’s Office, Bose ni Tikina, and Bose ni Yasana, to address ongoing health needs.

The Ministry of Health says it remains committed to resolving the infrastructural issues at Navua Hospital and acknowledges the dedication of hospital staff for maintaining service delivery under these challenging circumstances.

