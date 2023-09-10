Missing child found, police to conduct further investigation

Missing child, Grace Lomani. [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police have managed to locate the five-year-old child who was allegedly abducted from the Lokia Landing this morning.

Police are now trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the report of alleged abduction.

According to Police, the incident emanated from an ongoing dispute over the child and they will be questioning both parties to ensure the incident is not repeated.

It was alleged that an unidentified woman took the child and fled the scene in a grey vehicle.

Police are pleading with members of the public to resolve their family issues in an amicable manner and to avoid involving children.